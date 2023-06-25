B Praak's new music video for his track "Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai" will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill. The new poster for the track is out, and both the stars can be seen with solemn expressions on their faces. In the caption Nawaz wrote "I am crazy, and very crazy But it is also a thing that the heart is true I would have snatched you publicly But the matter is, your husband is a good man", in Hindi. Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Avneet Kaur Romances Much Older Nawazuddin Siddiqui In This Upcoming Rom-Com.

