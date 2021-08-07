Neeraj Chopra has made the country proud by winning a gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw. This marks India's first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has now become the second Indian individual to win a gold medal after Abhinav Bindra. Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Check Out The Tweets Below: 

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

Taapsee Pannu

Swara Bhasker

Abhishek Bachchan

Anil Kapoor

Jaccky Bhagnani

Neha Dhupia

Ritesh Deshmukh

Hema Malini

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)