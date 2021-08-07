Neeraj Chopra has made the country proud by winning a gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw. This marks India's first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has now become the second Indian individual to win a gold medal after Abhinav Bindra. Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Akshay Kumar

It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

Ajay Devgn

Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India 🇮🇳 proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome 👏#NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/mx45Otodwo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2021

Taapsee Pannu

It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 7, 2021

Swara Bhasker

GOLD ✨✨✨✨👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #NeerajChopra huge congratulations and 1.3 billion duas for you!! 💜💜🤗🤗 https://t.co/OxpUcVbuqp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 7, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan

Anil Kapoor

GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! 🇮🇳 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!! Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!! History has been made! pic.twitter.com/RWFRiJ5Fd6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2021

Jaccky Bhagnani

And its Gold!!!! 🥇🥇Heartiestt congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for creating history and making the country proud!! This is the moment which billions of people will cherish for the years to come. #ProudIndian #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #strongertogether #VandeMataram #Olympic pic.twitter.com/HnX9Tys7zL — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 7, 2021

Neha Dhupia

Neeerraaaaaaajjjjjjj Chopraaaaaaaaaa our Olympic Gold champion ….. what a win 🥇 !!!!! #NeerajChopra jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8MAQ8Vpc4H — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 7, 2021

Ritesh Deshmukh

Gold Gold Gold. @Neeraj_chopra1 Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics #gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind !!!!! pic.twitter.com/JF9UmVTmDQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 7, 2021

Hema Malini

Wonderful news for India as young Neeraj Chopra wins the javelin gold! So proud of you Neeraj!🇮🇳👍 The country salutes you! pic.twitter.com/KcdDplyaEu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 7, 2021

