Makers of Vidya Balan's Neeyat took to social media and shared a happy picture featuring Vidya, Anu Menon and Vikram Malhotra. While sharing the image, they announced the filming of the Amazon Prime Video's original movie Neeyat has begun. Neeyat: Vidya Balan To Headline Anu Menon’s Amazon Prime Video Original Movie.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)