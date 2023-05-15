Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Jawan director Atlee team up for an upcoming action entertainer. The film is slated to hit the theatres in the summer of 2024 and as per reports, it will go on floors by July or August this year. Sources also suggest that Atlee won't direct Thalapathy 68Jawan Movie Director Atlee Kumar and Wife Priya Announce Name of Their Baby Boy With an Adorable Family Pic!

Atlee and Varun Dhawan Team Up

