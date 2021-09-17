Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media and wished India's PM Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday today (September 17). The actor in his post lauded the leader for his encouraging words and also wished him health and happiness.

Akshay Kumar:

आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ @narendramodi जी।आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है। — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2021

