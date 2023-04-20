Pamela Chopra died on April 20, sending shockwaves in the industry. As per statement released by YRF, it mentioned her cremation ceremony took place today at 11 AM IST. From industry friends to family members, all were seen attending last rites of late Yash Chopra's wife in Mumbai. Even Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan were clicked at funeral to pay their last respects. Take a look. Pamela Chopra Funeral: Uday Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan Attend Late Yash Chopra’s Wife’s Last Rites (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan at Pamela Chopra's Funeral

SRK at Pamela Chopra's Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Aryan Khan at Pamela Chopra's Last Rites

Aryan Khan at Pamela Chopra's Last Rites (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

SRK and Aryan at the Funeral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

