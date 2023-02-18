Pathaan is in no mood to slow down at the ticket window. Well, as the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer has managed to mint a total of Rs 508.10 crore (including Tamil + Telugu) in India. The YRF film earned Rs 2.20 crore (Hindi) on day 24. Check it out. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box Office Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)