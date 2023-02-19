Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earned a decent sum on Mahashivratri (Feb 18) at the ticket window. Well, as the YRF spy thriller managed to collect Rs 3.25 crore (Hindi) on the auspicious festival. With this, the movie has minted Rs 511.42 crore (including Tamil + Telugu) in total at the Indian box office. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box office Update:

