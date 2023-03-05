With no big releases at the theatres this week, Pathaan has earned Rs 2.05 crore on its 38th day at the ticket window. With this, the YRF spy thriller has managed to mint a total of Rs 532.08 crore in India (includes business from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions). The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film is Officially Highest Grossing Hindi Film in India Beating Bahubaali 2, Collects Rs 529.96 Crore Total!

Pathaan Box Office Update:

