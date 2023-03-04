Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is now officially the highest grossing Hindi film in India surpassing Bahubaali 2's (Hindi) collection of Rs 510.99 crore. The Hindi version of SRK-starrer has managed to earn Rs 511.70 crore at the box office in 38 days whereas the film's collection including Tamil and Telugu versions stands at Rs 529.96 crore in India. The YRF film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Beats Bahubaali 2 Hindi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)