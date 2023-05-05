One of the most iconic sequences in Pathaan was when Salman Khan's Tiger joined the film to take part in a kick-ass action scene alongside Shah Rukh Khan's titular hero. With the action set-piece taking place on a train, it created for a really enjoyable sequence that had the audiences hollering and hooting in the theater. However, it looks like set-piece might have been inspired by the old cartoon Jackie Chan Adventures, as a Twitter user put the Pathaan scene side-by-side with the show, and it sure looks similar. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Film Mints Rs 1035.50 Crore Globally!

Check Out the Video From the Twitter User:

Guess from where Pathaan makers copied action scenes 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mm0qAmDady — THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)