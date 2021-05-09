Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Mother's Day 2021 post was super. As she took to her gram and shared and dedicated the post to her mother Madhu Chopra and her mother-in-law Denis Jonas. She wrote, "I'm so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday."

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)