Priyanka Chopra frequently offers glimpses of her life as an actor and a working mother on Instagram. Currently filming for The Bluff in Australia, she recently shared photos from her daily life. Among them were snapshots of a reunion with Nick Jonas, family moments during a picnic, and a reveal of her new injury sustained on set. In the photos, Nick appeared in the first frame, holding her affectionately with a smile. Priyanka sported a form-fitting dress and black shades, while Nick opted for a white shirt and trousers. The set also included images from a cosy family outing, joined by her mother Madhu Chopra. "These days," she captioned the post. ‘Daddy’s Home’ Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Snap of Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie!.

Priyanka Chopra Bonds With Hubby Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti in Quality Family Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)