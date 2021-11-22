While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often paint the town red with their chemistry and PDA, it seems like there is some trouble in paradise. The actress removed Nick's surname from her name on social media which means Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now just Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

Take A Look At Her Profile Below:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram page (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Upon discovering that Priyanka has changed her name on the photo-sharing app, fans have been speculating that all is not well between Nickyanka. It has led to rumours about them getting divorced and the fans are not ready for this news.

Check Out People Have Reacted To This:

Thoughts?

Well...

Do You Think It'sTrue?

Fan Defending PC

Who's To Say?

Something To Think About!

We Hope So!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)