While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often paint the town red with their chemistry and PDA, it seems like there is some trouble in paradise. The actress removed Nick's surname from her name on social media which means Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now just Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

Take A Look At Her Profile Below:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram page (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Upon discovering that Priyanka has changed her name on the photo-sharing app, fans have been speculating that all is not well between Nickyanka. It has led to rumours about them getting divorced and the fans are not ready for this news.

Check Out People Have Reacted To This:

Thoughts?

was gonna say there’s no way nick and priyanka broke up bc they were just together for diwali at the beginning of the month but i guess i thought the same for s and c and well….. — emily :) (@moxIore) November 21, 2021

Well...

Do You Think It'sTrue?

Priyanka and Nick got divorced???? — 𝓶🦋 (@Itainttmee) November 22, 2021

Fan Defending PC

i h8 it when dumb stupid racists make me defend priyanka lmao. like pls if she and nick got divorced, it would be a bigger loss for him. she's a much bigger star than him worldwide (shocking i know that the world doesnt revolve around murica), is beautiful, richer than him etc — 💫🖤simmy 🖤💫 (@daydreamdose) November 21, 2021

Who's To Say?

I smell something going on with nick and priyanka - and I said it when he was filming jersey boys in Cleveland. His whole family here minus his wife.. FISHY — megan (@MeganKraemer) November 21, 2021

Something To Think About!

nick & priyanka are done?? what a coincidence pic.twitter.com/UXkvmIduJ3 — rose🦇 (@tinkerbilIie) November 20, 2021

We Hope So!

stop being happy cause you think pry and nick divorced just because she changed her Instagram name. they are happier than ever.She also posted a pic with her husband’s jacket. She knows how social media works. Also in Italy we say “ce n’è una sola”there is only one known priyanka pic.twitter.com/rqYgSuU8Ha — Elizabeta (@suckerfornickjs) November 16, 2021

