Salman Khan confirmed that his much awaited action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva, will hit the screens on Eid this year. The actor also unveiled a new poster of the film and announced that Radhe will release on May 13. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

Check Out Salman Khan's Instagram Post Below:

