Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who was preparing for his upcoming film Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol, is in legal trouble. As per media reports, the Jamnagar court has sentenced him to two years in jail for a bounced cheque, also ordering him to repay Rs 2 crore, double the owed amount. Santoshi borrowed Rs 1 crore from a man named Ashok Lal in 2015, issuing ten Rs 10 lakh cheques, which bounced in 2016. Lal filed a case when Santoshi failed to respond. Despite a court order to pay Rs 1.50 lakh per bounced cheque, Santoshi refused to accept the summons until a bailable warrant was issued. Rajkumar Santoshi, Director of the Film 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh' Writes to Mumbai's ... - Latest Tweet by ANI.

Rajkumar Santoshi Sentenced To Two Years Of Jail Imprisonment

