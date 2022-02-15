While Aamir Khan and the team may have delayed Laal Singh Chadha to avert a clash with KGF Chapter 2, there is a possibility of the film clashing with Raksha Bandhan. Reports suggest that Raksha Bandhan will be releasing on August 11, the same day when Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled to release.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

AKSHAY VS AAMIR: THE BIG CLASH IS ON... With #AamirKhan shifting #LSC to 11 Aug 2022, there's talk that it will be a solo release... NOT TRUE... #RakshaBandhan - starring #AkshayKumar - is already CONFIRMED for 11 Aug 2022... NO CHANGE in date... It's #Akshay vs #Aamir now. pic.twitter.com/gri5DTXDS3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2022

