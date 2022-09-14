If you have been waiting with bated breath for Akshay Kumar's epic saga Ram Setu's trailer, then here's a great news for you. As reportedly, the action-adventure's official trailer is all set to drop on Navarati's first day i.e September 26. However, nothing official is confirmed as of yet. Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Shares The First Glimpse Of His Film Co-Starring Jacqueline Fernandez And Satya Dev; Abhishek Sharma Directorial To Release This Diwali.

Ram Setu Trailer Date:

#AkshayKumar starrer #Ramsetu trailer will be out on the 1st Day of #Navratri, that's is 26th September. I have a High Hopes form this film. Buzz is right, creatively planned promotions can do wonder for it. #JacquelineFernandez #NushrrattBharuccha pic.twitter.com/jzv3sV3BYM — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)