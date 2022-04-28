Ram Setu is helmed by Parmanu fame director Abhishek Sharma. Akshay Kumar has shared the first glimpse of the upcoming flick co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev. With that the team has also revealed that Ram Setu will hit the big screens during the time of Diwali this year. Ram Setu: It’s a Wrap for Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Film! (Watch Video).

Ram Setu First Glimpse

A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uZ9vIBFB9Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

