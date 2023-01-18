Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at the 2023 calendar launch in Mumba in front of a wall filled with family photos. In the photos solo photos of Ranbir and Alia were seen, as well as pictures of Ranbir with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Pictures of Ranbir and Alia lined the wall as well. Karisma Kapoor Posts Lovely 'Fam Jam' Pics With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Others!

View Ranbir and Alia at the Event Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)