Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol after winning hearts on the big screen with their performances in the movie Animal, have once again ruled hearts off screen. The two were photographed together at Umang 2023, the star-studded event that was held last evening in Mumbai. Ranbir and Bobby grabbed eyeballs with their bromance at the event. From sharing a warm hug to posing together for the paparazzi, the two actors won hearts all over again. Shah Rukh Khan Performs at Umang 2023! Videos of King Khan Grooving to ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Songs Go Viral – WATCH.

Ranbir Kapoor & Bobby Deol At Umang 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

