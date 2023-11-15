Actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted arriving at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to witness the clash between India and New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Dressed in a navy blue suit, the actor said that he watched MS Dhoni lift the trophy in the 2011 World Cup and hopes to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing well today. Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in significant roles. Ranbir Kapoor As Captain America, Priyanka Chopra As Black Widow, Irrfan Khan As Doctor Strange & More AI Images Reveal Bollywood Celebs Imagined As Superheroes! (View Pics).

See These Videos

Ranbir Kapoor at Wankhede Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)