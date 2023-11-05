Ranbir Kapoor made a surprise appearance at Arijit Singh's concert, spreading sheer joy among his fans. The charismatic actor engaged with the audience, signed autographs, and even joined in the musical celebration by grooving to the soulful tunes of "Channa Mereya." His impromptu performance created a frenzy, and videos capturing his lively presence have gone viral. Ranbir Kapoor Showers Praises on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Confesses That He’s a Huge Fan of the National Award-Winning Actor.

Watch Video of RK with Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor Dances to Channa Mereya

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)