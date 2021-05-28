Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was recently slammed online after his old video went viral where he could be seen making sexist and casteist jokes about former UP CM Mayawati. Now, netizens are calling him out on Twitter and trending #ArrestRandeepHooda on the micro-blogging site. Here, take look.

He is racist as well as Casteist .#ArrestRandeephooda pic.twitter.com/W0pSHRmVc1 — Satya Kabir (@vsatya265) May 27, 2021

Randeep Hooda's cracking a joke on the politician and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati is an offence of outraging the modesty of a woman under section- 354 of IPC. Randeep Hooda should be arrested immediately.#ArrestRandeephooda pic.twitter.com/ghGNTzAsLx — DANGI THAKUR⚖️ (@Silly_billy_DT) May 28, 2021

#ArrestRandeephooda well be it abt Mayawati or any woman belonging to any cast such lame talking abt women should not B accepted & normalised even in the name of fun, joke or comedy #women #womenempowerment #women — Kavyansh (@IamKavyansh) May 28, 2021

