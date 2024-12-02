In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a retired IAS officer Mohammad Mustafa's daughter Ridha Mustafa allegedly died by suicide. According to reports, Ridha Mustafa ended her life by jumping from the 29th floor of her building in Noida. However, the reason for her suicide is not clear as yet. Former IAS officer Mohammad Mustafa had taken voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) this year. He has gained popularity for taking action against Raja Bhaiya in the Mayawati government. Noida Brawl Video: Bus Drivers Engage in Fight Over Parking Dispute Near Botanical Garden Metro Station, Video Surfaces.

Former IAS Officer's Daughter Dies by Suicide

नोएडा : रिटायर IAS मोहम्मद मुस्तफा की बेटी रिधा मुस्तफा (24 साल) ने 29वीं मंजिल से कूदकर जान दे दी। सुसाइड की वजह क्लियर नहीं है। मोहम्मद मुस्तफा ने इसी साल VRS लिया था। ये मायावती सरकार में राजा भैया पर कार्रवाई करने के बाद चर्चाओं में आए थे। — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 2, 2024

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

