In a heartfelt post on X, Akash Anand has publicly apologised to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, requesting forgiveness and a chance to rejoin the party. Calling Mayawati his only political mentor and ideal, he pledged to keep personal relationships, especially his in-laws, from interfering in party matters. He also apologized for his earlier tweet, which led to his removal from the party, and vowed to refrain from taking political advice from relatives or external advisors. Akash promised to follow only Mayawati’s guidance and respect senior leaders in the party. He concluded his post by appealing for a second chance, saying he would remain grateful and ensure that neither the party’s image nor Mayawati’s dignity is harmed by his actions in the future. Akash Anand Expelled From BSP: Mayawati Expels Nephew From Bahujan Samaj Party, Day After Stripping Him of All Party Responsibilities.

Akash Anand Publicly Apologises to Mayawati

Uttar Pradesh | Akash Anand, nephew of Bahujan Samaj party chief Mayawati, who was expelled from the party, has appealed to her to take him back into the party He tweeted, "I appeal to her to forgive all my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again, for which I… pic.twitter.com/Ozil0ucfUS — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2025

