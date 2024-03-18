A few months back, there were reports that Ranveer Singh would be cast as Shaktimaan in a new superhero film, stirring mixed reactions. Mukesh Khanna, the OG Shaktimaan, finally addressed the chatter on his social media. In a March 17 social media post, he expressed his displeasure about Ranveer Singh being considered for the role. Amid this, the debate "Shaktimaan KAUN?" continued. Mukesh Khanna has ended all the rumours and shared a video on his Instagram that says, “Breaking news! Casting is not yet done. We will update you soon.” Watch the video below! Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Singh's Casting as Shaktimaan, Takes Potshots At Actor's Viral 'Nude' Photoshoot in His New Podcast (Watch Video).

Mukesh Khanna's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)