The makers of 83 had released the film’s trailer on November 30 and it was indeed a fantastic one. It not just gave a glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s character as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi, but even showcased the tensed situation in the dressing room during the 1983 Cricket World Cup and of course that victory run and much more. The trailer has received fabulous response from people all over the world and Ranveer has thanked everyone for the appreciating the movie’s trailer. Ranveer Singh has mentioned in his post, ‘people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer’.

Ranveer Singh Thanks Everyone For Appreciating 83 Trailer

Thank you all !!! 😇❤️🧿🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DTNOpKp3DN — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 1, 2021

