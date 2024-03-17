In a recent interview with Indian Express, Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan made a startling revelation about his father. The actor-turned-politician recounted a tumultuous relationship with his father, alleging that the latter had attempted to kill him. Coming from a family of priests, Kishan's pursuit of performing at the Ram Leela was met with hostility. Consequently, at 17, he fled home with a mere Rs 500. He stated that his father was merciless and intended to harm him. However, his mother was the one who asked him to run away. Maamla Legal Hai Review: An In-form Ravi Kishan Holds the Court Together in This Entertaining Legal Satire (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ravi Kishan Makes A Shocking Claim About His Father

