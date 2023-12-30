Actor Richa Chadha took to social media, slamming MakeMyTrip and Air India for their subpar services. On Saturday, via X (formerly known as Twitter), Chadha expressed her dissatisfaction, hoping the companies face unprecedented losses. Labeling them 'saste (cheap) cheats,' she urged followers to steer clear of these 'scamsters,' advocating a return to trusted travel agents. Following MakeMyTrip's response to her initial criticism, Chadha doubled down, branding them 'sasta' and reaffirming the suggestion to rely on traditional travel agents for a hassle-free experience. The remarks stirred discussions on customer service standards within the travel industry. Girls Will Be Girls: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Debut Production Selected for Prestigious Sundance Film Festival’s World Dramatic Feature Category.

See Richa Chadha's Post Here:

SCAM ALERT! @makemytrip @airindia Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip .… — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 30, 2023

