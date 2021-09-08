Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday (September 8) morning. After his mother's demise he took to Twitter to announce the news with an emotional note. After hearing about Akshay's loss, several members of the film fraternity took to their social media handles to pay their respects to the actor's late mother. Check it out.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Parineeti Chopra

Sorry to hear about aunty Akshay sir .. We are praying for her and the entire family 💕💕 @akshaykumar https://t.co/tRyFcd4XnC — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 8, 2021

Dia Mirza

Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/PHov95gvNy — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 8, 2021

Pratik Gandhi

Heartfelt condolences to you and the family. 🙏 — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) September 8, 2021

Salman Khan

Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family ..@akshaykumar — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 8, 2021

Ajay Devgn

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti🙏🏼 https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

Nimrat Kaur

So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru 🙏🏼 @akshaykumar https://t.co/B7WOxbI6qb — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 8, 2021

