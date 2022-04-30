Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 released on April 29 at the theatres. Now, the first day box office collection of both of the movies are out and well Tiger has won the battle. As Heropanti 2 managed to mint Rs 6.50 crore whereas Runway 34 churned Rs 3 crore on its opening day. Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan Navigate This Aerial Drama in an Impressive Style! (LatestLY Exclusive).

