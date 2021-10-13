Catching on the hype of NFTs, Salman Khan too has launched his own NFTs. The actor took to Twitter to share the news about Salman Khan Static NFTs, announcing that the NFT will be available soon.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)