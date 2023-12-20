Salman Khan, along with his family, celebrated his brother Sohail Khan's 53rd birthday on December 19. However after the party, the superstar was seen losing his cool at the paparazzi. Video circulating online show the actor leaving the party venue with his parents in his car. As photographers surrounded the vehicle to click pictures, the actor visibly became irritated and demanded that they move back. In the clip, he is heard saying, "piche hato sab" (move back, everyone) in an angered tone. Salman Khan Death Threat: Bollywood Actor Receives Fresh Threats Through Facebook Post; His Security Has Been Reviewed, Says Mumbai Police.

Salman Khan Gets Angry at Paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)