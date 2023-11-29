The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, November 29, said that Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a threat once again. As per news agency ANI, Salman Khan reportedly received a threat through a Facebook post. Following the threatening post on Facebook, the Mumbai police reviewed his security. Salman Khan Death Threat: Mumbai Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Man Accused of Sending Email to Kill the Superstar.

Salman Khan Receives Threat

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan received a threat through a Facebook post after which his security has been reviewed, say Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

