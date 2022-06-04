Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj has managed to have a decent collection on the day of its release. The historical drama minted Rs 10.70 crore on the opening day. Samrat Prithviraj Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Wages a Rather Cold War To Draw Whistles!

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection

#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fOi7NKA1Nd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2022

