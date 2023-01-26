Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are known for their camaraderie in the Munna Bhai series. Recently, Sanjay Dutt shared the first look & Movie poster of the untitled film and it looks interesting. The story is helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev and the film is produced by Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt Says KGF Chapter 2 Was A Film That Pushed Him Out Of His ‘Comfort Zone’.

Check The Tweet Which Sanjay Dutt Posted:

Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @ArshadWarsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned!@3DimensionMP_ @dubey_gaurav @sachdevsidhaant#3DimensionMotionPictures #MovieAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/sIfaZbsbnX — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 26, 2023

