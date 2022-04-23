Sanjay Dutt was seen in a menacing avatar in KGF: Chapter 2. He played the role of Adheera in Prashanth Neel’s directorial. The actor has shared a lengthy post on social media in which he mentioned, ‘Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me.” KGF 2 Box Office Collection: Hindi Version Of Yash’s Film To Soon Hit Rs 300 Crore Mark!

Sanjay Dutt on KGF 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)