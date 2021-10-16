Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. The actor had hosted a special screening of his film for his industry friends in the city. Katrina Kaif, the actor’s rumoured girlfriend, was seen in attendance. She looked stunning in a casual avatar. Katrina had sported a short skirt that she teamed up with a sweatshirt and high heel shoes. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who were last seen in the film Shershaah, were also spotted at the screening.

Katrina Kaif

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

