Shah Rukh Khan is a gem of a person and the world knows about this fact. Now, on June 16, a SRK fan tweeted a heartwarming story about how his father once met King Khan at a wedding, where the superstar's gesture was noteworthy. As SRK helped the fan's dad to take a selfie. Short yet an endearing saga. SJ Suryah Meets Shah Rukh Khan! Tamil Star Shares His Fan Moment With SRK at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding (View Pic).

Have a Look:

As a friend said, "This is your biggest achievement. You've peaked." I'll take it. — Rohan Mukherjee (@rohan_mukh) June 16, 2022

