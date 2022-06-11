Filmmaker-actor SJ Suryah is on cloud nine. As the Tamil star took to Twitter and shared his fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan. He dropped a selfie along with Jawan actor SRK from Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding online and also revealed his excitement to meet him. He also mentioned how he has admired SRK since Darr, Baazigar days. Team Jawan At Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding! Director Atlee And Shah Rukh Khan Pose Together For A Cool Picture.

SJ Suryah Meets Shah Rukh Khan:

Happy happy ⁦@iamsrk⁩ sirrrr 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏🙏memorably moment of my life since DARR , BAZZIGAR Ur die hard fan sir 💐💐💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/wE4t3jvhoZ — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) June 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)