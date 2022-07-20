Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has been making a lot of buzz online. Recently, in an interview, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji denied SRK-DP's appearance in the mythological film. But well, it's not what it looks like. As amidst Ayan's statement, an old clip of Karan Johar confirming SRK's cameo in Brahmastra has gone viral. KJo had said, "Shah Rukh has done a massive cameo for us (brahmastra)." Finally, the cat's out of the bag. Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to Have Cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Film? Ayan Mukerji Answers (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

shah rukh has done a massive cameo for us (brahmastra) we thought it would be 5 days he shoot 15 and without a question asked - karan johar. pic.twitter.com/x9bbmtClPb — αdil (@ixadilx) December 27, 2021

