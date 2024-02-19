AI-generated deep fake videos have been coming up in more numbers recently, and the videos aren't always crafted with malicious intent; sometimes, they even offer humorous twists. Rashmika Mandanna was one of the first Indian actresses to become a victim of an AI-generated video. However, even after the Centre took action against it, every now and then, a video which is AI-generated surfaces online, and a similar one goes viral currently. This time, the faces of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor were edited into a video featuring kids singing a humorous fruit song. The video is going viral on social media, with people Rashmika Mandanna Extends Thanks to Delhi Police, Expresses Relief as Accused of Deepfake Video Gets Arrested.

Check Out the AI-Generated Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

