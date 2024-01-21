Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted after the main accused, who created her deepfake video, was arrested. Th actress took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. “Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken!” Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Gratitude to Delhi Police for Arresting Creator of Her Deepfake Video (View Post).

See Rashmika Mandanna's X Post Here:

Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO 🙏🏼 Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. 🇮🇳 Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 20, 2024

The main accused behind Rashmika’s deepfake video, which went viral on social media platforms, was arrested from Andhra Pradesh by a Delhi Police team, an official said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Eemani Naveen, 24, a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, was responsible for creating, uploading and circulating the deepfake video through various social media platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO, Hemant Tiwari said that a complaint was received alleging that a deepfake video of a noted film actress is being circulated on social media platforms. During the preliminary analysis it was found that the original video was uploaded by a British Indian girl on her Instagram account in October 2023 and later on, the deepfake video of the actress was created and circulated on various social media platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).