Shah Rukh Khan recently launched his wife Gauri Khan's coffee table book My Life In Design. During the media interaction at the event, King Khan was seen at his best, answering all the questions like a pro. However, the highlight of the night was when a reporter called Gauri 'more talented' than the actor. To which, Shah Rukh Khan turned his witty mode on and replied, "Looks do everything. Who needs talent when you look like me." Hahaha! Remember, never mess with the Badshah of Bollywood! Did Gauri Khan Stop Anusha Dandekar From Taking Suhana Khan's Interview at NMACC Gala? VJ Pens Long Note Revealing the Truth!

Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Response to a Journo:

