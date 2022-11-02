Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 57 today had a private midnight birthday bash with his closed one and this also included Farah Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Farah shared an adorable picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram stories and captioned it as "About last night..#mohabbatman Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan." Pathaan Teaser: Is That Salman Khan? Twitterati Think They Spotted ‘Tiger’ With Shah Rukh Khan in the Promo.

