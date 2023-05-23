Shah Rukh Khan indeed has a big heart and his latest gesture towards an ailing fan proves the same. Well, as the superstar fulfilled wish of a cancer patient from West Bengal, Shivani Chakraborty, who wanted to meet SRK. Reportedly, as soon as King Khan heard about Shivani's dream, he instantly video called her and talked for about 40 minutes. SRK also promised to help her financially. Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Suhana Khan on Becoming the Face of Maybelline, Lauds Her Confident Mannerisms and Style (Watch Video).

SRK Talks to Ailing Fan Via Video Call:

