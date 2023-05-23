Shah Rukh Khan indeed has a big heart and his latest gesture towards an ailing fan proves the same. Well, as the superstar fulfilled wish of a cancer patient from West Bengal, Shivani Chakraborty, who wanted to meet SRK. Reportedly, as soon as King Khan heard about Shivani's dream, he instantly video called her and talked for about 40 minutes. SRK also promised to help her financially. Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Suhana Khan on Becoming the Face of Maybelline, Lauds Her Confident Mannerisms and Style (Watch Video).

SRK Talks to Ailing Fan Via Video Call:

A 60 Year old SRK FAN from Kolkata Who is Fighting with Cancer at Last Stage, Her Dream was to Meet SRK As Soon as #SRK Heard about this, He called her from his Busy Schedule & had a Good talk of 40 mins also He Promised to Help her Financially How cam someone be so Humble 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/rNvfsjURhD — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 23, 2023

