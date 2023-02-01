Parzaan Dastur, the silent sikh kid from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, who is now all grown up took to Instagram shared an unseen picture of him posing with Shah Rukh Khan amidst Pathaan's box office success. In the photo, SRK and Parzaan, both can be seen in suits as they pose for the cam at an undisclosed event. Check it out. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Is the Highest Opening Week Grosser Ever in Indian Cinema!

Shah Rukh Khan With Parzaan Dastur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P A R Z A A N D A S T U R (@parzaan.dastur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)