Pathaan is ruling the box office and how! As the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starter has managed to become the highest opening week grosser ever in Indian cinema. In just seven days span, the spy thriller has made a business of Rs 634 crore globally. The film also stars John Abraham as the villain. Check out the BO numbers below. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Beats Hrithik Roshan's War Lifetime Earnings in Hindi, Mints Rs 318.50 Crore Total in India!

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Box Office Report:

#Pathaan Is the Highest ever FIRST WEEK GROSSER in the Indian Film History. 1 Week Total India Nett — 318.50 crore in Hindi & 11.75 crore in Dubbed. 1 Week Total India Gross — 395 cr 1 Week Overseas Gross — 239 crore ($29.27 Million) 1 Week Total Worldwide Gross — 634 crore. pic.twitter.com/Wwwp2KAWjo — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 1, 2023

