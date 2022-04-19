Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani announced a new film titled Dunki on April 19 and locked the release date of the flick on December 22, 2023. However, on the other hand Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also scheduled for release on the same date. With that, its going to a massive clash at the box office with three superstars arriving at the same date. Dunki Title Announcement Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Announce Their Film With a Quirky Promo, To Release in Theatres on December 22, 2023! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)